Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Gov. DeSantis allocates millions to permanently close Piney Point

items.[0].videoTitle
Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will allocate millions of dollars so the Florida Department of Environmental Protection can permanently close Piney Point.
piney point.PNG
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:52:30-04

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will allocate millions of dollars so the Florida Department of Environmental Protection can permanently close Piney Point.

DeSantis announced on Tuesday that $15.4 million will be redirected from existing appropriations to be used for "innovative technologies to pretreat water at the site for nutrients."

RELATED:

DeSantis said this is to mitigate adverse environmental impacts if more controlled discharges are needed in the future.

"We want this to be the last chapter of the Piney Point story," DeSantis said.

DeSantis directed DEP to "full investigate" the incident at Piney Point and take any and all legal action to hold HRK fully accountable.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin