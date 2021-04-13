Gov. DeSantis allocates millions to permanently close Piney Point

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will allocate millions of dollars so the Florida Department of Environmental Protection can permanently close Piney Point.
DeSantis announced on Tuesday that $15.4 million will be redirected from existing appropriations to be used for "innovative technologies to pretreat water at the site for nutrients."
DeSantis said this is to mitigate adverse environmental impacts if more controlled discharges are needed in the future.
"We want this to be the last chapter of the Piney Point story," DeSantis said.
DeSantis directed DEP to "full investigate" the incident at Piney Point and take any and all legal action to hold HRK fully accountable.