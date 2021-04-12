Watch
Manatee Co. water safe to drink despite some discoloration caused by recent treatments, officials say

Manatee County Government
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 12, 2021
PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Utilities Department said due to recent adjustments to the water treatment process, it has caused some discoloration to the tap water.

Officials said most of the customers live in Parrish and near Palmetto. The discolored water coming from the tap meets drinking water standards and remains safe to consume, utility officials said.

The discolored water comes as a result of modifications being made to the water treatment process at the Manatee County Water Treatment Plant.

Efforts are underway to address the discoloration by adjusting chemical balances in the water, officials said. However, officials said it may take some time for the discolored water to work its way through the tap, even after the water leaving the treatment plant is back to normal.

Manatee County utility customers will receive a notification if and when there are any safety concerns with the water.

Customers with questions can call Customer Service at (941) 792-8811.

