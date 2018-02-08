Gary, of 1-800-ASK-GARY and producer of MTVs 'Siesta Key' arrested for DUI in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gary Kompothecras, the founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY and producer of MTV's Siesta Key was arrested on Wednesday in Manatee County for driving under the influence.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Kompothecras, 57, was heading south on I-75 around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday driving a silver Porsche when he sped past a deputy at 100 mph.

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, they reportedly could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Kompothecras told the deputy that he had wine at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino before he left after having some type of issue with his wife, according to the arrest report. He was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he failed. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was transported to the Manatee County jail without incident.

According to its website, 1-800-ASK-GARY is a free attorney and medical referral service for people involved in car accidents or other types of personal injury in Florida.

Kompothecras is also the creator and producer of MTV's reality show Siesta Key, that follows the life of his son, Alex Kompothecras, and his friends. The show centers around the young adults as they "[Confront] issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, class, and looming adulthood as they spend the summer together in their beautiful hometown," according to MTV.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.