Florida's Home Hardening Tax Exemption to save homeowners money on windows, doors

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians can soon save money when replacing the windows and doors of their home to harden them against storms.

The Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption will run from Friday, July 1, 2022, through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

During the two-year sales tax exemption, impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors will be considered tax-free purchases.



The sales tax exemption was one of many items that came out of the special session on the property insurance crisis in Florida.

"I made it my priority this legislative session to use every tool in the toolbox to help insurance consumers lower their premiums and combat rising insurance rates in our state," Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis said in Tampa Tuesday. "This is a historic $462 million tax savings plan to help Floridians strengthen their homes by installing impact-resistant items like windows, doors, and garage doors that will make them eligible for insurance premium savings. Unfortunately, Mother Nature loves paradise, and in Florida, it’s not if, but when a hurricane is going to make its way to our state. That’s why I encourage all Floridians to use this program to protect your biggest investment – your home."

To learn more about the Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption, visit preparefl.com.