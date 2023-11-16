Florida man arrested for 1984 Tampa-area murder takes plea deal

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County man arrested in connection to a nearly 40-year-old murder case took a plea deal Thursday.

Donald Santini's plea deal consists of 50 years in prison and 15 years probation after.

Santini was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on June 8 near San Diego, California, and extradited back to Florida. He's been wanted on a first-degree murder charge since June 18, 1984.

According to the warrant issued for Santini, he's accused of killing a 33-year-old woman named Cynthia Ruth Wood.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office



According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Wood was last seen leaving her Manatee County apartment with Santini five days before her body was found. Court documents show that on June 6, 1984, Wood was reported missing. Her body was later discovered on June 9, 1984, in a "water-filled ditch" in Riverview.

Those documents also show that the medical examiner at the time determined Wood had been strangled.

A witness statement from June 15, 1984, claims that Santini told a woman he knew about the killing. It also said that Santini went by several aliases, including "Charles Michael Stevens," "Donald Chapman," and "John Trimbleon."

In June, ABC Action News spoke to a Florida Gulf Coast University forensics professor Dr. David Thomas. He told us that due to the nature of Wood’s death, Santini likely left a lot of evidence behind for investigators to gather all those years ago. And it's evidence that Dr. Thomas said if stored correctly, can still be processed.

“There’s this thing called 'Locard’s exchange' — meaning that what is on me usually is left at that crime scene, so I’m going to leave some part of me there. So it may be in her clothes, it may be on some part of her body, but there’s something that he left there at that scene, and they were able to collect it, so kudos to them," he said.

Our sister station, KGTV, reported that Santini was living in California under a different name but confirmed to a judge that he was, in fact, the man deputies were searching for.