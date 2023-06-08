Florida man arrested in San Diego for 1984 Tampa-area murder

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A murder case open since 1984 heated up Wednesday when the accused killer was taken into custody near San Diego, California.

Donald Santini was arrested nearly 40 years to the day that police found the body of Cynthia Ruth Wood. Santini had multiple aliases at the time including Charles Michael Stevens, Donald Chapman, and John Trimble.

Wood, 33, was last seen in Manatee County with Donald Santini. On June 6, 1984, Wood was reported missing. Her body was later discovered on June 9, 1984, in a "water-filled ditch," according to the arrest warrant, issued nine days later.

The warrant states the medical examiner at the time found that Santini allegedly strangled Wood. Law enforcement also said in 1984 that Santini's fingerprints were found on Wood's body.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest and released the following statement: