FHP: Driver ejected from vehicle, dies after collision in Sarasota County

Posted at 6:09 PM, May 26, 2024
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man died after he was ejected from his vehicle due to a collision with a street light and fence in Sarasota County early Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.

A sedan was traveling east on Clark Road, approaching Catamaran Drive.

A Jeep was traveling east on Clark Road as well and slowed down directly in front of the sedan.

The front of the sedan then collided with the rear of the Jeep.

The collision caused the sedan to travel off the roadway and collide with a street light and fence, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Avon Park, Florida, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured, while the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.


