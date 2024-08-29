Emergency repairs completed on Anna Maria Island Bridge ahead of Labor Day beach rush

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Anna Maria Island Bridge was reopened early morning Thursday, just in time for the Labor Day rush to the beach.

On Thursday afternoon, one lane had to be shut down unexpectedly after a hole opened on the concrete deck of the bridge. The bridge, which carries State Road 64 over to the island, is one of only three bridges that connect to the island and one of only two from the mainland.

The Florida Department of Transportation provided limited details about the repairs but said that more work could be needed in the future.

All three bridges to the island, which includes the cities of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton Beach, were built in the 1950’s and are past their 50-year life expectancy.

Plans to replace the Manatee Avenue and Cortez bridges have been in the works for years and the center of some controversy.

The state plans to replace the old drawbridges with 65-foot high bridge that will allow 98% of local boat traffic. Currently only about one third of boat traffic is able to pass without the drawbridge being opened.

Kimberly Quarter lives in Longboat Key and frequently takes the bridge coming from Bradenton.

"I'm looking forward to a higher bridge and easier to get on and off and not having to wait for it to open all the time," she said.

The Anna Maria Island Bridge project has been in the design phase for the last eight years, with design work expected to be completed mid-2025.

Construction is estimated to begin in 2029 and cost about $138 million dollars. The project is not yet funded.