On-duty deputy's vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Sarasota: Officials

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by an on-duty Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy's vehicle overnight.

SCSO said the crash occurred at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Bay Street in Osprey. The bicyclist was transported and then pronounced dead.

All north and southbound lanes on S. Tamiami Trail at the Bay Street intersection and east and westbound lanes on Bay Street at the intersection are closed. Drivers should take alternate routes to avoid the area.

Officials said an update will be provided when the roads are reopened.