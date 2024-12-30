Crowds lighter on St. Armands Circle this holiday season with half of businesses still closed

SARASOTA, Fla. — Although the crowds were smaller and the shopping options fewer, people still came out to enjoy the day at St. Armands Circle on Monday.

A popular place for locals and tourists alike, St. Armands Circle usually has about 140 restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

But as of Monday, only half of those businesses have reopened their doors since the devastation of two storms, especially Helene, which brought in four feet of storm surge.

“It’s definitely different than what it was last year, but we’ve been trying to do tent sales every few weekends,” Jodi Frauhiger said.

Foxy Lady, located at 481 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, reopened on Nov. 1 and is the only business that spoke of the circle that has reopened. Frauhiger said it is because the shop’s owner also owns the building and had the right resources, and they were able to open quickly.

However, they are doing what they can to help other shops, inviting them to set up booths during the tent sales.

“Almost all the restaurants are back open and we keep getting new stores every day back open so we are here, we are open for business and we want you to come shop with us,” Frauhiger said.

Casual conversations could be heard as tourists commented on the obvious impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton. Among them was John Fisher, of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“When we were coming down from Anna Maria this morning, we couldn’t believe the devastation,” Fisher said.

Along the circle at Venezia Italian Restaurant, lunch crowds were enjoying the sunny weather Monday.

“We’re lucky to have a nice crowd,” manager Sandra Miccio said.

She credits precautions like moving furniture and equipment higher or to another location ahead of Milton with allowing the store to reopen just 10 days after Hurricane Milton impacted the area.

With so many shops closed still, however, business has not yet rebounded.

“We’re a little bit down compared to the other years, that’s probably affecting us Miccio said.

Despite ongoing recovery, visitors to St. Armands Circle can still enjoy the 60-foot-high Christmas tree and menorah on display.