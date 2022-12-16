Crews battle large fire at scrap metal yard near Port Manatee

PALMETTO, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at a scrap metal yard near Port Manatee.

North River Fire District responded to the fire located at a scrap yard located at 13838 Harllee Road around 1p.m. Friday.

From the vantage of ABC Action Air 1 flying over the scene, flames could be seen rising from a massive mound of metal.

From the naked eye, the mound of metal contains dozens of crushed cars.

Thick black smoke can be seen for miles.

At this time, there are no evacuations or travel delays on nearby US-41.

According to North River Fire District, crews worked to put out a massive fire at the same location on April 9, 2022.

ABC Action News has reporters working to gather more information.

