Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Crews on scene of major fire at scrapyard in Palmetto

palmetto scrapyard fire.png
Manatee County
palmetto scrapyard fire.png
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 12:56:43-04

NORTH MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Crews have responded to a major fire at a scrap metal facility next to Port Manatee and U.S. 41.

A giant plume of smoke and fire could be seen from US 41.

Officials with Hillsborough Fire Rescue said explosions have been heard and flames over 100 feet have shot into the air.

According to the Manatee County Government Public Safety Department, the North River Fire Department and several other agencies are working to extinguish the fire.

At this point, there is no threat to the surrounding areas.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!