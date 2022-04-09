Crews on scene of major fire at scrapyard in Palmetto

NORTH MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Crews have responded to a major fire at a scrap metal facility next to Port Manatee and U.S. 41.

A giant plume of smoke and fire could be seen from US 41.

Officials with Hillsborough Fire Rescue said explosions have been heard and flames over 100 feet have shot into the air.

According to the Manatee County Government Public Safety Department, the North River Fire Department and several other agencies are working to extinguish the fire.

At this point, there is no threat to the surrounding areas.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

More Video ~ Breaking News ~ Firefighters fighting a massive Industrial fire at Port Manatee off US 41. Flames over 100 feet with explosions heard. Avoid the area @MCGPublicSafety @ManateeGov pic.twitter.com/jgMZvVmy8S — Larry McKinnon ⭐️ (@LarryMcHCSO) April 9, 2022