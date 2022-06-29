VENICE, Fla. — Just 90 days ago, the Venice faith-based organization Agape Flights faced disaster when one of their only planes was destroyed by rioters while parked at the Les Cayes Airport in Haiti.

But after a miraculous gift by Faith Life church of $1 million, and many other donations from the community, their prayers have been answered.

Agape Flights CEO, Allen Speer, says a couple read a news story about Agape looking for a plane and reached out to the organization. The couple sold the ministry a plane much better than their old one and leaving them enough money left over for pilot training and maintenance expenses.

"Not only have we seen a miracle for the plane, but also from the Haitian government, which has now given us a 10-year exoneration from landing fees and airport fees," said Speer.

Now, exactly three months after the devastating loss of the non-profit’s old plane, they have a faster, better, and more efficient plane that can hold more cargo and is completely paid off.

Speer says thanks to the help and faith of the community, Agape Flights can continue its 40-year mission of delivering supplies to 300 missionaries and responding to disaster relief across the Caribbean.

"The message, at least for us here, has proven time after time after time that God is faithful," said Speer.