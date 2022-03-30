Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Agape Flights plane destroyed as Haitians protest rising insecurity: 'They thought it was a politician's plane'

Protests in Haiti over the increasing insecurity turned violent in some places like the southern city of Les Cayes, where people stormed the local airport and attacked a small plane owned by a U.S. missionary group from Sarasota County.
Haiti Protests
Haiti Protests
Haiti Protests
Posted at 11:11 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 23:26:03-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitians took to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity on Tuesday.

The protests turned violent in some places like the southern city of Les Cayes, where people stormed the local airport and attacked a small plane owned by a U.S. missionary group from Sarasota County.

"Due to the rioting, Agape’s Chieftain aircraft has been destroyed, but our team on the ground is safe. We are preparing to bring them back to the U.S.," Agape Flights said on its website.

The plane was flying into Haiti for an earthquake relief mission.

"Our missionary affiliates are hearing that they thought it was a politician's plane they were destroying," Agape Flights added.

Haiti Protests
A plane burns after being set on fire by demonstrators protesting increasing violence at the Antoine Simon Des Cayes airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/John Cadafy Noel)
Haiti Protests
People gather on and around an airplane during a protest against insecurity and violence at the Antoine Simon Des Cayes airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/John Cadafy Noel)

At least one person died and five others were injured, including four police officers, in the confrontation between protesters and authorities in Les Cayes. National Police inspector Gedeon Chery said the person killed was a protester who was shot, but he didn't say whether police were responsible.

The protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follow other protests amid a spike in gang-related kidnappings

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!