Agape Flights plane destroyed as Haitians protest rising insecurity: 'They thought it was a politician's plane'

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitians took to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity on Tuesday.

The protests turned violent in some places like the southern city of Les Cayes, where people stormed the local airport and attacked a small plane owned by a U.S. missionary group from Sarasota County.

"Due to the rioting, Agape’s Chieftain aircraft has been destroyed, but our team on the ground is safe. We are preparing to bring them back to the U.S.," Agape Flights said on its website.

The plane was flying into Haiti for an earthquake relief mission.

"Our missionary affiliates are hearing that they thought it was a politician's plane they were destroying," Agape Flights added.

John Cadafy Noel/AP A plane burns after being set on fire by demonstrators protesting increasing violence at the Antoine Simon Des Cayes airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/John Cadafy Noel)

At least one person died and five others were injured, including four police officers, in the confrontation between protesters and authorities in Les Cayes. National Police inspector Gedeon Chery said the person killed was a protester who was shot, but he didn't say whether police were responsible.

The protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follow other protests amid a spike in gang-related kidnappings