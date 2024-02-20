Circus Sarasota dazzles with the best young big top performers in the world

SARASOTA, Fla. — Joseph Bauer was born to be a circus ringmaster — literally.

An eighth-generation big top performer, the 58-year-old son of aerialist parents is now guiding the world's top young talent at Circus Sarasota, a production of the Circus Arts Conservatory, an elite training ground for future stars.

"I don't think there's any show out there that even comes close to what Circus Sarasota puts on," said the ringmaster.

Indeed, Circus Sarasota — currently set up at Nathan Benderson Park — offers old-school thrills in the round, all under a classic tent. Shows run until March 10 and appeal to all ages.

Bauer said in these plugged-in days, there's nothing like a circus, brilliant young acrobats and jugglers, all intent on keeping the tradition of wonder and awe very much alive.

"[The circus] is older than baseball," he said. "This is the oldest form of family entertainment. Anything can happen, and you're seeing it live."

For Circus Sarasota ticket information, go here.