Brush fire forcing evacuations, road closures in North Port

Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 03, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port officials asked the public to avoid the area near I-75 and Toledo Blade Boulevard as a brush fire was forcing evacuations nearby.

The city of North Port said Imagine School, North Port Gymnastics, and Building Blox Daycare were all evacuated as a precaution as firefighters work to get the brush fire under control.

The fire started out as a single fire, but the wind caused it to jump and now four fires have combined into one. Officials said the fire is estimated to be around 50 acres.

I-75 ramps at Toledo Blade are shut down and North Port officials said additional road closures as possible as they continue to work the fire.

Brush fire shuts downs lanes in North Port on 3/3/23

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new details become available.

