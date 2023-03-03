Brush fire forcing evacuations, road closures in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port officials asked the public to avoid the area near I-75 and Toledo Blade Boulevard as a brush fire was forcing evacuations nearby.

The city of North Port said Imagine School, North Port Gymnastics, and Building Blox Daycare were all evacuated as a precaution as firefighters work to get the brush fire under control.

The fire started out as a single fire, but the wind caused it to jump and now four fires have combined into one. Officials said the fire is estimated to be around 50 acres.

I-75 ramps at Toledo Blade are shut down and North Port officials said additional road closures as possible as they continue to work the fire.

WFTS

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new details become available.