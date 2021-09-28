Brian Laundrie: Where the search stands now

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI continues to lead the investigation in Gabby Petito’s death and now the search for Brian Laundrie.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for him for the second week in Carlton Reserve.

The Laundrie family lawyer says the FBI has requested personal items belonging to Brian to help them with DNA matching as they scale back the search and work on a more targeted approach.

Brian Laundrie is still a person of interest in Petito’s case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



She disappeared after the two of them went on a cross-country road trip, prior to him returning to Florida alone on September 1.

North Port PD

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming and her death was ruled a homicide.

We’re still waiting for the final report from the coroner to learn more about how she was killed.

Protestors stood outside the Laundrie family home in North Port on Monday, demanding Brian's parents tell investigators where he is.

His parents told police they haven’t seen him since September 14.

In a statement from their lawyer, the couple said they don’t know where Brian Laundrie is and are concerned for him.

They also said speculation that they helped him get away to avoid being arrested is “just wrong.”

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

He is wanted on a federal warrant for using a debit card that didn't belong to him.

Gabby Petito's parents are set to speak out for the first time since her memorial service on Sunday. The family is holding a press conference in New York at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.