South Florida Museum looks to honor Snooty with new facility

Virginia Edmonds knows manatees well because she worked with the animals at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo for more than twenty-years.

“With my background with manatees I think I can help the museum develop,” said Edmonds.

She plans to keep tightened security measures; such as having consistent tank inspections. Edmonds would also like to expand the manatee rehab program.

"I think that’s what Snooty would have wanted. To have us help other manatees,” said Edmonds.

The museum is also breaking ground on a new educational wing. The wing will have a Snooty memorial. The new educational wing will be open to the public in 2019.

“Snooty brought other manatees to this facility if he wasn’t here other manatees wouldn’t have come, we will continue opening our doors to other cases,” said Edmonds.