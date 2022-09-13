Bradenton Police Chief accused of 'possible criminal conduct' cleared of charges

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton Police Chief who faced multiple allegations has been cleared of charges regarding a June complaint filed against her, according to a statement from Mayor Gene Brown.

Chief Melanie Bevan originally faced allegations when an officer filed the June complaint, citing an unlawful search of a home as her reason.

Since then, multiple officers have come forward to file complaints, which ranged from allegations of bullying to possible criminal conduct.

Officers claimed that they were allegedly interrogated by Chief Bevan, and that she even allegedly suggested they use intimidation and criminal tactics to get information from a suspect.

Chief Bevan has currently only been cleared for the June allegations.

“Chief Melanie Bevan has been exonerated of all allegations against her in regards to the written complaint made on July 19, 2022," Mayor Brown's statement read. "Chief Bevan’s 36 years of law enforcement experience are very evident when the complete investigation is reviewed along with the analysis by Retired Judge (Gregory) Holder."

ABC Action News has reached out to the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) for comment.

Read the full legal review and investigation summary below.