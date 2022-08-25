More complaints against Bradenton Police Chief prompts mayor to request investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. — Tensions have been mounting at the Bradenton Police Department, and now the Bradenton mayor is asking for the chief to be investigated after several new complaints have been filed by officers.

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire after an officer recently filed a complaint against the chief for an unlawful search of a home.

Since then, Florida Police Benevolent Association attorney Stephanie Webster said many officers have come forward with accusations of possible criminal conduct and bullying by the Chief.

"I’ve been working at the PBA for 12 years and I’ve heard some crazy stuff, but this stuff, this is the craziest," said Webster.

Sworn statements by officers allege Bevan suggested officers use intimidation and criminal methods to get information from a suspect including "ramming a patrol car" into their vehicle. Officers also said they were interrogated and felt terrified to come to work.

The affidavits allege the Chief would retaliate against staff who went against her methods by changing shifts and using other bullying tactics.

"I just can’t tell you how many officers I’ve interviewed at this point who have said, we’ve had to go get mental health counseling," said Webster.

According to the Bradenton Police Department’s website, they have 123 officers and 70 employees.

But new documents revealed that since the start of 2020, 88 people have left the BPD. 68 of them resigned,16 retired, 3 terminated, and 1 deceased.

"A lot of the former employees are coming forward and saying this is why I left, this is what happened to me. This is the bully, the intimidation, and the threatening tactics that took place," said Webster.

After the PBA formally filed a complaint against Chief Bevan, Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown, who had resisted the police union’s calls for an investigation for months, finally recommended an investigation but also stated that the allegations “are not well supported with direct statements or action by the chief,” and, “I see no need to relieve Chief Bevan of her duties during this investigation.”

The mayor, the chief, and the city of Bradenton said they plan no further comment until the investigation is resolved.

In the meantime, the PBA said they will fight for the officers and continue to shine a light on the complaints coming forward.

"They shouldn’t be afraid to go to work every day and they shouldn’t be more afraid of their boss than they are of criminals," said Webster.