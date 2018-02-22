Deputies: 13-year-old middle school student made verbal threats to students, school

A 13-year-old middle school student has been charged with making verbal threats to other students at his or her Manatee County school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

The student attends R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Manatee County.

The identity of the student has not been released at this time.

After the Florida school shooting in Parkland last week, schools have faced dozens of incidents involving a threat or a weapon on campus.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have held news conferences to let students know they are taking the threats very seriously.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.