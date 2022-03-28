Arrest made in Sarasota murder after woman found dead on North Tamiami Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police are expected to provide more information on an arrest announced over the weekend related to a woman who was found dead on the North Tamiami Trail in February.

A press conference is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said William Devonshire, 52, was arrested on Friday, March 25. Police announced the arrest on Saturday.

Devonshire was arrested on charges of trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia but police said they also found probable cause to charge him with the February 25 homicide.

Police said on that day a 48-year-old woman from Sarasota was found dead near the Centennial Park boat ramp just before 5 p.m. Her identity is being protected under Marsy's Law.

Less than two weeks later, on March 10, the body of another woman was also found on the North Tamiami Trail, near the shore of Whitaker Bayou. The second victim, a 59-year-old woman, was also from Sarasota. Her identity is also being protected.

Police said on March 11 both deaths were considered suspicious and were under investigation.

A press release said additional charges are pending against Devonshire but it's unclear if he's considered a suspect in the second woman's death.

Police have not released the cause of death for either victim.