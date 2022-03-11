2 women found dead on North Tamiami Trail within weeks of each other: Sarasota PD

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is conducting two separate death investigations after the bodies of two women were found within weeks of each other on the North Tamiami Trail.

According to Sarasota PD, the first woman's body was found just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Sarasota PD said the woman, 48 of Sarasota, was found dead near the Centennial Park boat ramp.

The second woman's body was found just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Sarasota PD said that woman, 59 of Sarasota, was found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou.

Both women's deaths, per Sarasota PD, are considered suspicious.

"The identities of the women are protected under Marsy's Law. Additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding these deaths are under investigation." — Sarasota Police Department

At this time, Sarasota PD said it's unknown if the women knew each other, or if the suspect(s) personally knew the victims.

"Increased patrols by police officers are happening throughout the City of Sarasota including along North Tamiami Trail, " Sarasota PD said in a press release. "Residents and visitors are asked to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something and contact law enforcement immediately."

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.