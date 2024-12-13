Annual Flight to the North Pole event brings Christmas joy to terminally ill or disabled kids

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Santa came to town on Friday — and he arrived in a monster truck.

More than 300 children with disabilities or who are terminally ill stepped into a Christmas wonderland on Friday at the Flight to the North Pole. The event took place at the Feld Entertainment headquarters in Palmetto.

The program was started in 1985 by Eastern Airlines flight attendants and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Families who attended the event were treated to lunch, entertainment and a visit with gifts from Santa. Both Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in style, as they were in monster trucks.

Flight to the North for years was held at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Events have continued over the years thanks to year-round efforts by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Sarasota/Bradenton Airport Fire Department and Feld Entertainment.