Red tide hundreds of yards away from beach; tourists still weary

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — Labor Day business began to pick up on Anna Maria Island, but many businesses still reported at least a 50-percent drop in business compared to the same time last year.

“Business is still horrible, people have canceled,” said Beachcomber property manager Donna Zook.

Many guests are canceling, because of the ongoing red tide outbreak on Florida’s west coast. The bloom has moved hundreds of yards off the coast and fish kills are becoming less frequent.

ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said the winds will continue to push the algae bloom away from the beaches at least through the work-week thanks to Tropical Storm Gordon.

Zook said her property will close for a few weeks, but she is telling guests to keep their fall vacation plans.

"The October people I’m telling them don’t cancel yet, cause it could be really good by then,” said Zook.

Click here to view the latest red tide maps.