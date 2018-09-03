Tropical Storm Gordon forms near Florida Keys, expected to impact Gulf Coast by mid-week

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven has become Tropical Storm Gordon, with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph (75 km/h), according to The National Hurricane Center.

As of 8:00 a.m., Gordon was located by the Miami NOAA Doppler weather radar near latitude 25.1 North, longitude 80.5 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next 72 hours.

On the forecast track, the disturbance will pass over the Florida Keys and the southern portion of the Florida peninsula this morning, move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening, and reach the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.