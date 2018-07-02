Holmes Beach create new security program after violent home invasion

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Police on Holmes Beach are initiating a voluntary home security program. They are asking residents who have cameras on their property to be added to a database.

“Whenever a crime happens we can quickly find out who in the neighborhood might have video of it,” said Chief William Tokajer.

Tokajer said the department won’t have access to the video unless residents give them permission.

There is a special push to get the program running after a homeowner was violently attacked last week by a man she did not know. No arrests have been made in the case.

“That’s really scary, I have a habit of not locking my doors and I lock them now,” said April Gonzalez.

Contact the Holmes Beach Police Department to sign up for the program at (941) 708-5804.