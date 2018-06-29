Police investigating violent home invasion in Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Police are currently investigating a violent home invasion and robbery in Holmes Beach.

According to Holmes Beach Police, the home invasion took place on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of 75th Street.

Police say that the homeowner, who asked not to be identified, returned to her home to find a man burglarizing her home.

The man was in her bedroom and attacked her, knocking her down before he fled the area. She was unable to provide a suspect description.

The victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries, police say. Her condition is not known at this time.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Tokajer asks that when you leave your home, to please lock your doors.

"As of tonight, there has been no arrest in this case, and we do not have a suspect description to give out," he said.