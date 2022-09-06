77-year-old woman bitten by nearly 8-foot long alligator in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

Kathleen Marder was near a pond in a gated community on Ellsworth Avenue in Bradenton when the nearly eight-foot-long alligator bit her.

The FWC, Manatee County Sheriff's Office, and Manatee County EMS arrived at the scene, and Marder was taken to the hospital.

A nuisance alligator trapper removed the alligator while a witness looked on until it was fully captured. Officials stated that they are confident the alligator was removed.

The FWC said that 22 bite incidents have already occurred this year.

To properly co-exist with alligators, FWC recommended doing the following: