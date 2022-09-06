Watch Now
77-year-old woman bitten by nearly 8-foot long alligator in Bradenton

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 06, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

Kathleen Marder was near a pond in a gated community on Ellsworth Avenue in Bradenton when the nearly eight-foot-long alligator bit her.

The FWC, Manatee County Sheriff's Office, and Manatee County EMS arrived at the scene, and Marder was taken to the hospital.

A nuisance alligator trapper removed the alligator while a witness looked on until it was fully captured. Officials stated that they are confident the alligator was removed.

The FWC said that 22 bite incidents have already occurred this year.

To properly co-exist with alligators, FWC recommended doing the following:

  • Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation. 
  • Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
  • Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
  • Never feed an alligator. Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness people and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food.

