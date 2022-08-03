Watch Now
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon

Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 03, 2022
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.

FWC said the alligator bit the person at Lake Thonotosassa. The FWC, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of the injuries wasn't released by FWC.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said agents contracted a nuisance alligator trapper at the location, but there has been no word if the specific gator has been captured.

