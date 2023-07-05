6-year-old dies from injuries suffered after dog bite: NPPD

NORTH POLE, Fla. — A 6-year-old has died due to injuries suffered from a dog bite on Tuesday, according to the North Port Police Department (NPPD).

The child was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries after the bite. He was later flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional care, where he died from the severe injuries from the dog bite, including trauma to the upper torso area.

The child and the dog lived in the same home in the 2700 block of Badger Lane in North Port. Police said they were called to the home around 10:30 a.m.

The dog, considered to be a pitbull mix, was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services, where it still remains. Police said they are unaware of any previous incidents involving the dog's behavior.