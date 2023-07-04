6-year-old flown to Sarasota hospital after dog bite, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 6-year-old was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert on Tuesday after a dog bite, according to police.

The child and the dog live in the same home in the 2700 block of Badger Lane in North Port. Police said they were called to the home around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities did not release the details on the full extent of the child's injuries.

Police said animal services also responded to help handle the dog. It's unclear whose custody the dog is in at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.