5-year-old hit and killed by car in mobile home park

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 5-year-old was hit and killed by a car in a mobile home park in Bradenton on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Dodge Journey was traveling south on the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park parking lot, located at 3715 14th Street West.

The 5-year-old girl was playing in the same parking lot in an area of a parking space/white-painted safety zone with her siblings.

The driver of the Dodge, a 45-year-old man from Bradenton, turned left into a parking space where the girl was playing, which was north of a laundromat.

The front of the Dodge then collided with the girl in the parking space.

She sustained critical injuries and later died after being transported to a local hospital by her mother, who was inside the laundromat at the time of the crash.

The driver was arrested for driving while license suspended involving death and transported to the Manatee County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.