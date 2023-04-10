Watch Now
34 students on Manatee school bus during crash with SUV

No one hurt in accident
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 10:38:16-04

BRADENTON, Fla. — Thirty-four students were on a school bus Monday morning when it was hit by an SUV in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was driving in the left turn lane of 63rd Avenue East while approaching an intersection with 9th Street East. The bus had a green arrow as it neared the intersection.

At the same time, a SUV was driving west in the inside lane of 63rd Avenue East nearing the same intersection, but with a red traffic signal.

FHP said as the bus started to make a left turn, the SUV didn't stop at the red light and it hit the front of the school bus.

According to FHP, no students or drivers were injured in the crash.

