SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A structure fire was turned over to law enforcement after it impacted traffic lights in Sarasota County on Monday.

The Sarasota County Fire Department said the three-alarm fire broke out at 1013 Ponder Avenue near Bahia Vista Street. As a result of the fire, some traffic lights were not working.

Tuesday, the case was turned over to law enforcement, but there are still fire department officials at the scene for assistance.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.