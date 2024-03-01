211 hotline comes to an end after Sarasota Board of County Commissioners vote to cut funding

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — If you call 211 you can get help with finding affordable housing, mental health services and other resources. The helpline is available for people in crisis around the clock, seven days a week.

But come April 1st, that line will be disconnected throughout Sarasota County.

"This is deeply concerning. 211 is a crisis hotline and to rip that service away from residents of Sarasota County is just unfathomable to me," Jessica Muroff, CEO of United Way Suncoast, explained.

Muroff said the hotline answers more than 12,000 calls a year throughout the county and connects people to 18,000 services in their own community.

"The amount of struggle that individuals are going through now with inflation, still recovering from hurricanes that have impacted our region over the last couple of years, increased housing costs, I mean, the list goes on. Our individuals need help," Muroff added.

In September, Muroff said the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners voted to cut funding for 211 which went against its own advisory council's recommendation.

We wanted to know why, so we called and left messages on the cell phones of all four commissioners who voted to nix the hotline. Not one returned our call.

The County Administrator did send us a statement encouraging people to use the 311 line for help with county services.

It reads in part quote: "...It is essential to understand that 311 is dedicated to Sarasota County services and not to be utilized as a referral agency," Sarasota County Administrator, Jonathan Lewis, wrote.

The move will save the county about $100,000 a year, but Muroff worries about the long-term impacts.

"I'm sure we're going to see an increase in non-emergency calls to 911. I'm sure the county's 311 line is going to be flooded with calls from residents concerning wanting resources and those individuals not trained professionals without the database to refer them to services is going to have a really hard time helping individuals navigate their their challenges," Muroff said.

People living in Manatee and Desoto counties can still call 211 at any time.

Again, 211 in Sarasota County will be disconnected April 1st.