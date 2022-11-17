2 teens die after losing control of car and landing upside down in pond

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two teenagers died after a rollover crash in North Port left their car submerged in a pond, police said Thursday.

According to North Port Police, the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. An off-duty North Port Police officer heard the crash from his home and tried to get to the driver, 17, and passenger, 16, while the car was submerged.

North Port Police said all of the efforts to pull the driver and passenger out of the car were unsuccessful. A tow truck later pulled the car out and both teens were pronounced dead.

NPPD said the investigation found the car went into a curve at a "high rate of speed" and then lost traction. The car then "vaulted off the bridge railing, sending it airborne to it (sic) final rest on its roof in the pond."