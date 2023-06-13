2 puppies found in sealed box in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Animal Welfare (MCAW) is asking for help locating the people responsible for leaving two puppies in a sealed box in Bradenton.

On Friday, June 9, MCAW said two 7-week-old puppies were found abandoned near a Walmart on 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East. The puppies were left in a sealed box.

According to MCAW, the puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus and had dangerously high temperatures of 106 degrees. MCAW took the puppies to an emergency partner for immediate medical treatment.

MCAW is asking anyone with any information about the puppies or the people involved to contact MCAW at 941-742-5933.