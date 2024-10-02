2 men arrested after robbing undercover detective during drug deal, shooting deputy: MCSO says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office said two suspects were arrested after allegedly robbing an undercover detective during a drug deal and shooting at another deputy.

On Sept. 25, around 10 a.m., an undercover detective completed a drug-buying exchange with two men inside the car when they pointed guns at the detective and demanded he hand over his wallet.

The detective didn't want to blow his cover, so he gave the men his remaining cash and exited their vehicle. Authorities said the dealers locked the back doors to keep him from getting out. They eventually unlocked it, and the detective got away safely.

The suspects, Jacobs Harris, 24, and Jeremiah Burks, 23, fled in a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue. MCSO said more undercover detectives flooded the area and were able to catch up with the men as they crashed their car in a ditch.

According to officials, both suspects took off running through the backyard of a residence when Burks turned and fired multiple gunshots at another undercover detective and she pulled her unmarked vehicle into the driveway. No one was hit or injured by the gunfire.

Harris and Burks were then chased by other deputies and arrested.

Burks was charged with attempted felony murder, armed robbery, and other felony charges.

Harris was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, fleeing to elude, and other charges.

The investigation is ongoing.