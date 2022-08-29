Watch Now
13-year-old dies after less than 2 weeks after hit-and-run in Sarasota; driver arrested on additional charges

Posted at 7:39 AM, Aug 29, 2022
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run on August 16 died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was hit by David Ching Cheng Chang, 65, while she rode her bike in a school crosswalk on East Bay Street and Old Venice Road

Troopers said Chang failed to stop for yellow flashing lights and the crosswalk sign.

After the crash, Chang left the scene. He was arrested the next day after his vehicle was found at an auto body repair shop in Tampa.

At the time, Chang was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury, leaving the scene with property damage and evidence destroying.

After the victim was pronounced dead at All Children's Hospital on Sunday, the charges were upgraded.

FHP said Chang was arrested in Jacksonville, Arkansas, on Sunday and charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death.

