Driver arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured 13-year-old: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured is in custody.

Troopers said David Ching Cheng Chang, 65, was approaching a school crosswalk on East Bay Street and Old Venice Road when he failed to stop for the yellow flashing lights and crosswalk sign.

The victim was riding a bike in the crosswalk when they were hit on their right side by the front of Chang's vehicle, FHP said. It happened just after 4 p.m.

After the crash, FHP said Chang left the scene west on East Bay Street. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury, leaving the scene with property damage, and evidence destroying

FHP said the vehicle involved was located at an auto body repair shop in Tampa and impounded.

The victim remains at All Children's Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.