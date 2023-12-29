Woman charged with neglect after deputies find over 30 cats in poor condition: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested and charged after deputies found over 30 cats inside her home on Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a well-being check at a home on Pope Lane regarding an elderly woman who lived there.

When deputies arrived, they said there was a strong scene of ammonia around and inside the house as well as feces and over 30 cats inside. Detectives found piles of trash and multiple cats that looked underweight and "in need of proper care."

Officials also noted that the suspect, 57-year-old Sharon Cochran, is the sole caretaker of an 82-year-old woman with limited mobility.

Cochran was taken into custody and charged with 36 counts of animal neglect as well as one count of neglect of an elderly person.

Detectives and Animal Control removed one dog and 35 cats from the house, and the victim was relocated to family.

This is the second animal hoarding case for Polk County this week. Last Friday, over 300 animals were seized from a woman's property, including chickens, cats and a peacock.