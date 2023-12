POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Over 300 animals were seized from a Polk County property on claims of animal abuse and hoarding Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the home on Fazzini Drive near Frostproof on Dec. 21.

They seized 142 cats, three dogs and 164 fowl, including ducks, chickens, geese and a peacock.

A woman was arrested and charged with five counts of felony animal cruelty and 304 counts of animal neglect. She was booked into the Polk County Jail.