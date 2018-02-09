Winter Haven church pastor arrested for sexual battery against a child

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven-area church pastor was arrested on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

The Polk County Sheriff's office confirmed the arrest Friday morning in a press release.

The pastor additionally faces one count of Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd plans to release details about the investigation, along with the suspect's name and mugshot during a press conference Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.