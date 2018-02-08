63-year-old HCC teacher, pastor arrested for raping 14-year-old girl

A 63-year-old teacher at Hillsborough Community College has been arrested after he reportedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Tampa.

David Paul Carson, has been charged with sex assault solicitation sexual battery.

According to the HCC website, Carson is a Math teacher at the Dale Mabry campus.

His bio reads "As a Math teacher, Mr. Carson prepares his students for the higher level math. His techniques are notary and easy to perform. He worked as a Disabled Student's tutor, Math Lab tutor, and part time and fulltime an Adjunct teacher.

He believes all students can be successful in performing algebraic tasks through patiently teaching, effective communication, and endless hours of dedication to ensure everyone can succeed. Mr. Carson believes he can and will teach everyone."

Carson is also listed as a pastor at the "In My Father's House Church" located in Tampa.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

