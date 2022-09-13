Winter Haven Police arrest suspect in August park attack

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said a man accused of attacking a woman at Trailhead Park in August was arrested on Sunday.

Frederick Duchin, 58, was arrested on an unrelated drug charge.

During a search of his things, officers said they found a box cutter in his pocket. In the August 27 attack, police said the suspect cut the shirt off the victim from the back and physically attacked her. The suspect then walked away laughing, police said.

WHPD said officers thought Duchin resembled the sketch the victim completed. Officers questioned Duchin and said he admitted to seeing the victim at the part on two separate occasions.

Winter Haven Police Department

The victim later positively identified Duchin as her attacker, police said.

He's charged with armed sexual battery in addition to the other unrelated drug charges.