Winter Haven Police search for man who allegedly attacked a woman at a park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police are asking for help identifying the person in the sketch who they believe physically attacked a woman in Winter Haven on August 27.

According to police, a woman was at Trailhead Park feeding cats in the area. Officials said when she walked back to her car, she was approached by a man who placed something against her back and pushed her against the vehicle. Police said the man began cutting her shirt off and physically attacking the woman. He then walked off while laughing.

The woman told investigators that she saw the man there two days earlier, on August 25, and she said he asked for her help over to a bench because he couldn't see.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the sketch is asked to contact Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

