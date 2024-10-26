Watch Now
Polk County

Widespread aerial mosquito control spraying in Polk County due to public health emergency

Mosquito Illnesses
James Gathany/AP
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton caused "an overwhelming increase" in the mosquito population due to widespread flooding, according to Polk County officials.

To help abate the mosquito population, aerial spraying will take place across the county the weekend of October 25-27 from dusk until dawn (approximately 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.).

Polk County Mosquito Control will be working with the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services to complete the aerial spraying while most residents are indoors.

Residents are being warned that they may notice low-flying aircraft applying the insecticides.

