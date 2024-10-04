Weekend event to help a local man with kidney disease

POLK COUNTY, Fla — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14% of Americans are living with kidney disease. I first brought you the story of Ed Strickler, a man living with stage 4 polycystic kidney disease, back in April 2024. We spoke about a fundraiser they threw to raise money for when he can no longer work while getting a transplant. So, I decided to check back in to see how things were going for him.

“It’s gotten a little worse. I’m experiencing more pain in my joints. More swelling. Some mornings, it’s hard to get out of bed because I’m in so much pain,” said Strickler. Though Strickler is experiencing more pain than the last time we spoke, he still works to provide for his family. He was diagnosed with a hereditary form of polycystic kidney disease when he was 30 years old and is currently still waiting for a kidney transplant. “I hope everything works out and I just want to just come through on the other side, hopefully, better than I was when I went in,” said Strickler.

“Since the last time I saw you, we have been very busy. After our last event, we took maybe two weeks off. Just a chance to breathe a little bit because then we also still had more doctor appointments for Ed because he’s got to go to the Mayo Clinic every two to three months,” said Nancy Strickler, Ed’s wife. Nancy has been by his side the entire time, spreading awareness about his disease and helping to raise money for when he can no longer work.

Even Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gave his support to Ed. “He needs a kidney. He needs a match. So, we’re having a fundraiser for him at Tanner’s in Winter Haven on Saturday. $10 to come to the event, children are free. It’s going to be a family-friendly event,” said Sheriff Judd in a promotional video.

The event will be at Tanner’s Lakeside in Winter Haven from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Several comedians and bands will perform, along with food and drinks. All the proceeds will go toward supporting Ed and his family while they recover from his kidney transplant.

If you'd like to attend the event or donate to Ed click here