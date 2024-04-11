Local family of man with kidney disease is asking for help through fundraising event

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The family of a man who has a heredity form of kidney disease is asking for your help to raise money through a fun evening event in Winter Haven.

The money raised will support him and his family during the four to eight months he’ll be out of work.

“I found out when I was 30. I went to the doctor to get tested, and they did it with an ultrasound. They found that a cyst had already started growing on my kidneys,” said Edward Strickler, who has stage 4 polycystic kidney disease, which is hereditary. “My mom had it, and my brother and sister, who are older than me, had it. They’ve already had their transplants."

Edward is currently waiting to receive a living kidney transplant.

“The normal kidney is about the size of your hand, and right now, my right kidney is about this big, and my left kidney is a little bit smaller than [the size of a football]," he said.

If you’re traveling around Polk County, you may even see billboards advertising the event.

“I just wish that we can get some ticket sales because we are really struggling. Out of 250 tickets, we have seven sold,” said Nancy Strickler, Edward’s wife.

Nancy has been by his side the entire time. They’re planning an 80s-themed fundraising event at Tanners Lakeside Restaurant & Bar in Winter Haven on Saturday, April 20.

Strickler family

It’ll be a fun event with barbeque, drinks, games, and live music. Plus, you can even dress up in your favorite 80s attire.

“I have friends coming potentially in 'Ghostbusters' outfits,” said Nancy.

The money raised through the event will go toward supporting Edward and his family while he recovers.

“The fundraising is extremely important to us because it allows us to do what we need to do to keep him up where he needs to be, so he can get the medical care he’d need,” said Nancy to a group of people who were helping her plan the event. “And then he’s going to be out of work for four to eight months on top of it. It’s a lot, and that’s why the fundraising is so important for us. So, I thank you all so much for being here with us.”

“I came across Nancy putting out there that she really needed a band to play this event and it was almost instantaneous. I said, 'Absolutely,’" said Mike Logue, guitarist with a local band called Atomic Cherry. They will perform cover hits at the event.

“Healing with music. Using the sound and everything to really bring people together and enjoy the event together,” said Courtney Parker, the band's vocalist.

If you'd like to show your support by coming to this fun event, tickets are $60. The deadline to buy tickets is this Monday, April 15. Click here to donate or find more information.